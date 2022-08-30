Davidson Trust Co. Buys 1,519 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. 719,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,789,088. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.