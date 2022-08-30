Davidson Trust Co. Buys 91 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Davidson Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,373,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,150,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 105,400.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 145,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,235,000 after purchasing an additional 145,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $228.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,918. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.