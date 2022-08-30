Davidson Trust Co. Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 47.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 273.5% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.76. 81,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Target to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

