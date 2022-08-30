Davidson Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,917. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $70.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66.

