Davidson Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 5,008 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. 779,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,566,984. The company has a market cap of $272.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.06.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

