Davidson Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Davidson Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after acquiring an additional 229,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $136.19. 49,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,369,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.96 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

