Davidson Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Davidson Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,232.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $6,513,411.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,500 shares of company stock worth $27,474,678. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.03. 74,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,256. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.