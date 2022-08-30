Davidson Trust Co. Sells 1,039 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $83.50. 241,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,571,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.86. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

