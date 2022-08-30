Davidson Trust Co. Sells 345 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.6% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.54. The company had a trading volume of 29,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.34%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

