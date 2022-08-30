Davidson Trust Co. Sells 360 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 9,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $5,003,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 157,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 38,750 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.93. 262,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,891,359. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. The company has a market cap of $142.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.