Davidson Trust Co. Sells 408 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davidson Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.7% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 78.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,575,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,632,000 after purchasing an additional 690,637 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 141,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 433,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.78. 105,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,486,055. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day moving average of $170.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.