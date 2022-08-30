Dawn Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $63.68 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00004334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $63.68 million and $1.35 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,732.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00134065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00082276 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

