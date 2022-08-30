DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 164.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCCPF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DCC from GBX 7,855 ($94.91) to GBX 7,400 ($89.42) in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($84.58) to GBX 7,500 ($90.62) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get DCC alerts:

DCC Stock Performance

Shares of DCCPF stock remained flat at $62.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. DCC has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.