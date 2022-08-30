DDKoin (DDK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $321.00

DDKoin (DDK) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $89,428.53 and approximately $321.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DDKoin alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000324 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007460 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005263 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004817 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com.

DDKoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.