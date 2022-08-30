Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $407.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a report on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE DE opened at $380.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $330.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.61. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

