Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Gap Down to $30.35

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.35, but opened at $29.50. Delek US shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 4,543 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DK shares. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Delek US Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. RR Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $24,454,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Delek US by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after buying an additional 807,117 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,696,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after buying an additional 603,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after buying an additional 544,906 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

