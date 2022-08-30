Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $49.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DELL. Bank of America boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 459.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Further Reading

