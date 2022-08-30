Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $60.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 126.94% and a net margin of 5.29%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 490,936 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 49,373 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

See Also

