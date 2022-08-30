Delphy Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,999.00 (DPY)

Delphy (DPY) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $267,571.81 and approximately $30,999.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004094 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00134137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033131 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00081568 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

