Demodyfi (DMOD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41,736.62

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Demodyfi has a total market cap of $41,736.62 and approximately $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Demodyfi coin can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Demodyfi has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Demodyfi alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00832820 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Demodyfi

Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.

Demodyfi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Demodyfi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Demodyfi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Demodyfi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Demodyfi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Demodyfi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.