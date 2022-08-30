Demodyfi Price Reaches $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (DMOD)

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. One Demodyfi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Demodyfi has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Demodyfi has a total market cap of $41,736.62 and $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002210 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00818712 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Demodyfi
Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 coins. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @Demodyfi.
Demodyfi Coin Trading
