DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Down 28.5% in August

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the July 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its position in DHT by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,819 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in DHT by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 997,874 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in DHT by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 1,591,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 963,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in DHT by 667.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 683,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,502,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

DHT Price Performance

NYSE DHT traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.66. 2,690,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,507,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of -0.27. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

