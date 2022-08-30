Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4,192.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

NYSE DEO opened at $179.28 on Tuesday. Diageo has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.88.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $2.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Diageo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

