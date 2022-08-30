Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 562,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Diageo Price Performance
DEO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.80. 269,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.81. Diageo has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14.
Diageo Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diageo (DEO)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.