Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Short Interest Down 14.0% in August

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,200 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 562,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DEO stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.80. 269,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.81. Diageo has a 12-month low of $166.24 and a 12-month high of $223.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,192.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 19,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

