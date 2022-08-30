Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 563,700 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 31st total of 652,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 313.2 days.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLHTF remained flat at 2.45 during trading on Tuesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 52-week low of 2.30 and a 52-week high of 4.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLHTF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

