Digible Price Reaches $0.0047 on Exchanges (DIGI)

Digible (DIGI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Digible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digible has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Digible has a total market capitalization of $345,218.43 and $17,497.00 worth of Digible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digible alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Digible Profile

Digible’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,997,867 coins. Digible’s official Twitter account is @digibleio.

Digible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digible using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.