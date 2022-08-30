Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,342. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.