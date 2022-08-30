Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.19 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Digital Turbine to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

Digital Turbine Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,342. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.