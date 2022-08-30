Digitalcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $69,720.31 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $69,720.31 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,639.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.38 or 0.07558185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00161212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00266453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $147.80 or 0.00752567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.84 or 0.00574547 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,444,863 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

