DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 25.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DigitalOcean from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOCN stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 9,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,369. The company has a quick ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.14 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. DigitalOcean’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

