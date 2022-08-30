DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.74-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $564.00 million-$568.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.32 million. DigitalOcean also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. 37,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. DigitalOcean's revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,595. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,357 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

