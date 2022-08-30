disBalancer Price Tops $0.0635 on Major Exchanges (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. disBalancer has a market cap of $407,891.81 and $42,569.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One disBalancer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005094 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00844118 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
disBalancer Coin Profile
disBalancer’s total supply is 7,260,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,422,637 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer.
disBalancer Coin Trading
