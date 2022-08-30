DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $715,560.20

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. DISCIPLINA has a market capitalization of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DISCIPLINA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,942.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00134329 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00081459 BTC.

DISCIPLINA Coin Profile

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DISCIPLINA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dreamscape Capital is an open-end investment fund with a primary focus on innovative blockchain technology markets. Its mission is to provide global investors with a larger range of asset management services. The team specializes in profitable trading techniques, high due diligence standards, and exceptional market proficiency. The official Dreamscape ticker is “DSC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “DSCP” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DISCIPLINA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DISCIPLINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DISCIPLINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.