Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.83 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

DLB traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,608. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,776,000 after acquiring an additional 34,834 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth $410,000. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

