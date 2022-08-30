Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $296.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $258.00 to $296.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $238.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.40.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 1,658.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,095,000 after acquiring an additional 196,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

