Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in August

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 99,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 732.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza Enterprises to a “sell” rating and set a $59.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
DPZUF traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.70. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $109.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.09.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of approximately 2,949 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
