Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.96–$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$310.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.69 million. Domo also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.27–$0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 2,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.48. Domo has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $95.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Domo by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Domo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,337,000 after buying an additional 60,090 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

