Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.17.

Dover Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE DOV traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.93. 9,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,186. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $116.66 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

