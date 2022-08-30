Drep [new] (DREP) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Drep [new] (DREP) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $19.36 million and $237,966.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,631.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00082569 BTC.

Drep [new] is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

