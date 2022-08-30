Drip Network Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (DRIP)

Drip Network (DRIP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 30th. Drip Network has a market capitalization of $768,433.94 and approximately $72,997.00 worth of Drip Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Drip Network has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Drip Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.68 or 0.00038533 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00830641 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Drip Network Profile
Drip Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Drip Network’s official Twitter account is @DRIPcommunity.
Buying and Selling Drip Network
Receive News & Updates for Drip Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drip Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.