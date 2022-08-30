DRW Securities LLC Buys 784 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.16. 47,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.57.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

