DRW Securities LLC Invests $245,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Mosaic by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mosaic by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,104,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,966,000 after purchasing an additional 476,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.52. 105,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.24.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

