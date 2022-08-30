DRW Securities LLC Invests $277,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $696.84.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $587.48. 5,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,934. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $604.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $636.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

