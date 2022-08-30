DRW Securities LLC Invests $295,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 132,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 644,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,523 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 221,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 60,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,958. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More

