DRW Securities LLC Invests $333,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 383,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 79,228 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after buying an additional 17,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $83.94. 23,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,061. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

