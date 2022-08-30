DRW Securities LLC Makes New $27,000 Investment in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zhihu by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 433,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 239,617 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zhihu by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Zhihu by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,453,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,977,000 after buying an additional 2,462,121 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in Zhihu by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 101,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. raised its position in Zhihu by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. now owns 4,760,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.80 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zhihu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Zhihu Stock Performance

About Zhihu

Zhihu stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 36,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,346. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. Zhihu Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.09.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.