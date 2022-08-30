DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $581,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in McKesson by 61.9% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.15.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $563,555.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,478.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $563,555.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,478.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,916. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $2.85 on Tuesday, hitting $360.17. 9,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,664. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.47. The company has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

