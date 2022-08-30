DRW Securities LLC Makes New Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,903 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. 67,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,967. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 893.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.54.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.24.

Trade Desk Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.