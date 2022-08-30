DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock worth $747,753 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.45. The company had a trading volume of 580,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,401. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

