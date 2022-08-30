dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 722,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days.
dynaCERT Trading Up 15.2 %
Shares of dynaCERT stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 79,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,774. dynaCERT has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
dynaCERT Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on dynaCERT (DYFSF)
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.