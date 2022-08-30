E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 108,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,345,000 after buying an additional 174,982 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGIO shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AGIO stock opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 5482.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

